Waterford native Seamus Power inside the world's top 30 golfers

Waterford golfer Seamus Power is now ranked 29th in the world after he tied for third place in last week's World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Power, who won the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, has claimed the top spot on the Fed-Ex Cup standings and a place in the automatic Ryder Cup qualifying places following his impressive form on the golf course.
The 35-year-old received a cheque worth $375,560 for his high finish over the weekend.
