WATCH: Dropkick Murphys commemorate Seamus Power's triumph with classic song
American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys have created a song dedicated to Seamus Power following his second PGA Tour victory at the Bermuda Championship last weekend.
The song is to the tune of Luke Kelly's 'The Wild Rover' with lyrics added about Waterford golfer Power.
WATCH BELOW:
After winning the Bermuda Championship on Sunday, Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys sang a celebratory song to fellow Irishman Seamus Power.— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 31, 2022
(via @PGATOUR) pic.twitter.com/oJf1UxlOqz
The 35-year-old from County Waterford closed out victory despite bogeying the final hole when his approach shot slipped off the green’s false front.
