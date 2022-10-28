Fine Friday round sees Seamus Power jump into contention at Bermuda Championship. PIC: Sportsfile
Seamus Power replicated his opening round score by carding a six-under-par 65 in today's second round at the Bermuda Championship.
The Waterford native is towards the top of the leaderboard and well in contention going into the weekend.
The current leader of the tournament is American golfer Ben Crane who shot nine-under-par today (-12 overall).
The Bermuda Championship will be live on Sky Sports throughout the weekend.
