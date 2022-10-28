Waterford's Seamus Power inside top 20 after solid opening round at Bermuda Championship

Power will tee off at 11.08am (Irish time) today. PIC: Sportsfile
Seamus Power is tied for 16th place after yesterday's first round at the Bermuda Championship.
The Tooraneena native carded a six-under-par 65 which leaves him three shots off current leaders Austin Smotherman and Harrison Endycott going into today's second round at the Port Royal Golf Course.
Power will tee off at 11.08am (Irish time) today.
Pictured during Science Week at SETU by Calmast is Caroline Ainslie as “Bubblz. Photo by Patrick Browne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.