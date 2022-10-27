Seamus Power at Bermuda Championship: Tee time and odds

Power will tee off at 4.48pm in today's opening round. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford golfer Seamus Power will target a high finish in this week's Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course.
Power, who is ranked 48th in the world, will be the only player inside the world's top 50 golfers to compete at this week's tournament in Bermuda.
The 35-year-old finished in T49 at last week's CJ Cup which fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy won to return to the summit of golf as the world's number one golfer.
Power will tee off at 4.48pm in today's opening round. He is the second favourite to win this week's competition (20/1).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.