Search

29 Jun 2022

'Going to be great' - Waterford golfer Seamus Power 'can't wait' for this week's Irish Open

'Going to be great' - Waterford golfer Seamus Power 'can't wait' for this week's Irish Open

Waterford golfer Seamus Power said he "really can't wait" for this week's Irish Open at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

29 Jun 2022 5:08 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Waterford golfer Seamus Power said he "really can't wait" for this week's Irish Open at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny.

The world number 36 will compete in his first Irish Open since 2019 in Lahinch when Jon Rahm won at the County Clare golf club.

Ahead of Thursday's opening round, Power said: "It's one I've had circled on the calendar for probably six months now. So it's going to be great.

"Obviously, the last couple of years with COVID has been tricky. I think it's going to be sold out, and it's going to be a great week. I can't wait."

The Tooraneena man will play alongside fellow Irishman Shane Lowry and world number 27 Tyrrell Hatton at 8am in Thursday's opening round of the Irish Open.

"I've known Shane (Lowry) a long time," Power said ahead of Thursday's tee-off.

"Haven't played a ton of competitive rounds as professionals together. We played quite a few practice rounds together. So I think it's going to be really, really good out there. Big crowds. Hopefully the weather is good."

Speaking on his recent good form, the 35-year-old said: "I do believe I think I can continue to climb, and I still feel like this is my first season getting into the big events, there are bigger points available in some of these events.

"But it still comes back to your own game. And that's all well and that. It's setting the goals in between that are the most important ones to me, how am I going to get there rather than where you want to get to. 

"I know where I want to get. I believe I can be one of the top players in the world."

The Irish Open will be live on RTE2 and Sky Sports Golf from 1pm on Thursday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media