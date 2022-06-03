Seamus Power at the Memorial Tournament: Friday's tee time

Seamus Power goes into the second round of the Memorial Tournament at even-par, five shots off the leaders which include Cameron Smith. PIC: Sportsfile
Seamus Power goes into the second round of the Memorial Tournament at even-par, five shots off the leaders which include Cameron Smith.
The Waterford golfer will tee off at 6pm on Friday alongside K.H. Lee and Marc Leishman.
Fellow Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have started the tournament strongly. McIlroy (-2) is three shots back of the front runners while Lowry (-3) is two off the lead.
T22 and 3 shots back.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2022
Up and down first round for @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/2tCi7COOg2
