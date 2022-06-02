Search

02 Jun 2022

Seamus Power at the Memorial Tournament: Thursday's tee time

Seamus Power at the Memorial Tournament: Thursday's tee time

Seamus Power will enter the Memorial Tournament as world number 40 after finishing inside the top 10 of the US PGA Championship a few weeks ago. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

02 Jun 2022 11:21 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Seamus Power will enter the Memorial Tournament as world number 40 after finishing inside the top 10 of the US PGA Championship a few weeks ago.

The Waterford golfer has been in fine form in the PGA season so far and he will go into the tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in full confidence ahead of two more majors in June and July - the US Open (June 16–19) and the Open Championship (July 14–17)

Power will tee off at the Memorial Tournament, hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, at 1pm on Thursday alongside K.H. Lee and Marc Leishman.

Fellow Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will also compete in the tournament.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media