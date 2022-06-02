Seamus Power at the Memorial Tournament: Thursday's tee time

Seamus Power will enter the Memorial Tournament as world number 40 after finishing inside the top 10 of the US PGA Championship a few weeks ago. PIC: Sportsfile
Seamus Power will enter the Memorial Tournament as world number 40 after finishing inside the top 10 of the US PGA Championship a few weeks ago.
The Waterford golfer has been in fine form in the PGA season so far and he will go into the tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in full confidence ahead of two more majors in June and July - the US Open (June 16–19) and the Open Championship (July 14–17)
Power will tee off at the Memorial Tournament, hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, at 1pm on Thursday alongside K.H. Lee and Marc Leishman.
Fellow Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will also compete in the tournament.
