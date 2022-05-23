Search

23 May 2022

Seamus Power finishes inside top 10 at US PGA Championship

Seamus Power finishes inside top 10 at US PGA Championship

Power, who finished T9 with a score of one-under-par, carded a final round of 72 to secure a place in the top ten.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

23 May 2022 10:47 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Waterford golfer Seamus Power had a great finish in the second major of the year, the US PGA Championship, which was played in the Southern Hills Country Club.

Power, who finished T9 with a score of one-under-par, carded a final round of 72 to secure a place in the top ten.

Fellow Irish golfers Rory McIlroy finished one place ahead of Power with a score of two-under-par while Shane Lowry came T23 with a score of two-over-par.

Justin Thomas overcame Will Zalatoris in a play-off to win his second US PGA Championship following a dramatic climax at Southern Hills.

Chile’s Mito Pereira held a one-shot lead on the 72nd hole after seeing his birdie putt on the 17th stop agonisingly short of the hole, but pushed his drive into the creek and ran up a devastating double bogey.

That left Thomas and Zalatoris to contest a three-hole aggregate play-off and Thomas birdied the 13th and 17th and parred the 18th to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time, having started the day seven shots off the lead.

