Seamus Power's tee time for the second round of the US PGA Championship

Seamus Power will tee off at 1.33pm in the second round of the US PGA Championship today. PIC: Sportsfile
Seamus Power will tee off at 1.33pm in the second round of the US PGA Championship today (Friday, May 20).
The Waterford golfer carded a one-over 71 on Thursday, six shots behind current leader Rory McIlroy after the opening round at the Southern Hills Country Club. The 35-year-old made two great par saves in his last two holes yesterday to remain well placed going into the second round.
Power will play alongside Russell Knox and Scott Stallings for the afternoon.
