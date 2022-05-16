Waterford's Seamus Power finishes inside top 20 at AT&T Byron Nelson

The Waterford native carded a four-under-par 68 in his final round at the TPC Craig Ranch course to ensure a T17 finish at 18-under-par.
Seamus Power finished inside the top 20 at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in Texas over the weekend.
The Waterford native carded a four-under-par 68 in his final round at the TPC Craig Ranch course to ensure a T17 finish at 18-under-par.
Power goes into the second major of the year, the US PGA Championship, in good form following an impressive few days at AT&T Byron Nelson.
Lee Kyoung-hoon, who won the tournament last year, retained his title with a score of 26-under-par with Jordan Spieth finishing second, one shot off the South Korean golfer.
The Irish golfers of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power will begin their first rounds at the US PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday.
