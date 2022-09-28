Former Ireland rugby star joins Waterford's backroom team

Donncha O'Callaghan will join Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team for 2023. PIC: Sportsfile
Donncha O'Callaghan will join Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team for 2023.
The former Ireland and Munster rugby player will be familiar with Fitzgerald as the pair star as coaches in the television series “Ireland’s Fittest Family”.
The 43-year-old, who retired from rugby in 2018 after winning 94 caps for his country and 268 for his province, also appears on the radio as a presenter and a rugby analyst.
O'Callaghan will join selectors Eoin Kelly and Peter Queally along with strength and conditioning coach John Matthews in Fitzgerald's Waterford backroom team.
