Road to the All-Ireland football final: Galway

Galway and Kerry will contest this Sunday's All-Ireland football final in Croke Park. PIC: Sportsfile
Here, we take a look at Galway's road to the final:
Connacht Quarter-Final / MacHale Park
Mayo 0-16 - Galway 1-14
Connacht Semi-Final / Pearse Stadium
Galway 4-20 - 0-9 Leitrim
Connacht Final / Pearse Stadium
Galway 2-19 - Roscommon 2-16
All-Ireland Championship Quarter-Final / Croke Park
Galway 2-21 - Armagh 3-18 (AET) Galway win 4-1 on penalties
All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final / Croke Park
Galway 2-8 - Derry 1-6
