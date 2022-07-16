Search

16 Jul 2022

GAA announce Hawkeye decision ahead of All-Ireland final

GAA announce Hawkeye decision ahead of All-Ireland final

The Hawkeye system will be back in use for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

16 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE GAA has confirmed that following comprehensive testing and a full review of Hawkeye's score detection technology in recent days, the system will be in use for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick.

The system will also be in use tomorrow for the LGFA semi-finals at Croke Park and the Camogie Association's quarter-finals in Thurles.

Hawkeye was stood down for last Sunday's All-Ireland senior football semi-final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park following controversy the previous day in the first semi-final featuring Galway and Derry.

Hawkeye incorrectly ruled a Shane Walsh '45' for Galway had gone wide late on in the first half of the semi-final.

The graphic showed the ball missing wide right, despite TV replays showing the ball flew between the posts.

Before the game recommenced for the second half, the point was awarded to Galway after further consultation between referee Brendan Cawley and his match officials.

Hawkeye was not used for the second half of the game.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media