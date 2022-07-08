Search

08 Jul 2022

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (July 8, July 9 & July 10)

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

08 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

There are six crucial GAA fixtures live on television this weekend, including two finals and the two All-Ireland football semi-finals.

First up, on Friday, is the All-Ireland minor football final between Galway and Mayo which will be live on TG4. 

On Saturday, the TV listings include the Tailteann Cup final between Cavan and Westmeath before Galway take on Derry in the first football semi-final.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Dublin clash with Kerry in the second football semi-final.

GAA TV listings for the weekend (July 8, 9 & 10) below:

Friday, July 8

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship final

Galway v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 7.15pm - TG4

Saturday, July 9

Tailteann Cup final

Cavan v Westmeath, Croke Park, 3pm - RTÉ2

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship quarter-final

Armagh v Kerry, O'Connor Park, 5pm - TG4

All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final

Derry v Galway, Croke Park, 5.30pm - RTÉ2 / Sky Sports Arena

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship quarter-final

Meath v Galway, O'Connor Park, 7.15pm - TG4

Sunday, July 10

All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 3.30pm - RTÉ2 / Sky Sports Arena

