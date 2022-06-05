Camogie - Waterford v Tipperary: Time and streaming details

Waterford camogie manager Derek Lyons. PIC: Sportsfile
The Waterford senior camogie team, who defeated Wexford last weekend, will clash with Tipperary in a crucial Round 3 All Ireland championship fixture on Sunday, June 5. This weekend's opponents, Tipperary, have drawn their opening two games against Clare and Dublin. The game will be the curtain-raiser for the Munster Hurling Championship final between Clare and Limerick in Semple Stadium.
TIME
The game will throw in at 2pm in Semple Stadium. The Munster final will then throw in at 4pm.
@camogietipp & @deisecamogie will go head to head in round 3 of the Glen Dimplex Senior Championship Both have served up great games over the past number of years. We are honoured once again to be the curtain raiser of the biggest calendar event @MunsterGAA Throw in 2PM pic.twitter.com/8aelpfLtMY— Munster Camogie (@MunsterCamogie) May 29, 2022
STREAMING DETAILS
The match will be live-streamed on the Official Camogie Youtube channel HERE. Coverage begins at 1.45pm.
Seniors are back in action this weekend in the 3rd round of the All Ireland C’ship Vs Tipperary @ Semple Stadium on Sunday next, as a curtain raiser to the highly anticipated Munster Final between neighbours Clare & Limerick. The Camogie will be live streamed , details to follow. pic.twitter.com/7ljagS2XH5— Waterford Camogie (@deisecamogie) June 1, 2022
Stephen Kenny has praised CJ Hamilton, who grew up in Waterford, ahead of the Republic of Ireland's UEFA Nations League game against Armenia on Saturday. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.