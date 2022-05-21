Tailteann Cup: Wicklow V Waterford preview and team news

Waterford senior footballers will take on Wicklow away from home in the preliminary round of the inaugural Tailteann Cup on Saturday. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford senior footballers will take on Wicklow away from home in the preliminary round of the inaugural Tailteann Cup on Saturday.
PREVIEW
The Déise lost to Tipperary in the Munster Championship while Wicklow overcame Laois in the first round of the Leinster Championship but the Garden County were then defeated by Meath in the quarter-final.
Ephie Fitzgerald's side will face a difficult test against Alan Costello and Gary Duffy's Wicklow outfit when they travel to Aughrim on Saturday. Throw-in is at 3pm.
The two counties will have the honour of contesting the first-ever Tailteann Cup fixture in the new GAA competition.
The winner of the fixture will face either Wexford or Offaly away from home in the first round of the Tailteann Cup.
TEAM NEWS
Waterford team to play Wicklow:
The Waterford Senior Football panel to face Wicklow in tomorrow's Tailteann Cup game has been announced
Best of Luck to Ephie Fitzgerald, his management team and all the panel!
⚪ pic.twitter.com/2FAE3IPeCU
