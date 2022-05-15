Waterford V Cork: Preview, team news and TV schedule

Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson. PIC: Sportsfile
The Waterford senior hurlers go into Sunday's home clash against Cork with a win and a loss under their belt so far in the championship campaign. Liam Cahill's side overcame Tipperary in round one before they were narrowly defeated by Limerick in round two.
Cork were defeated twice in their opening championship fixtures. The Rebels were well beaten by Limerick in round one and Kieran Kingston's outfit were marginally defeated by Clare last time out.
The Déise will target a victory at Walsh Park on Sunday to all but secure their place in the All-Ireland phase of the Senior Hurling Championship. Throw-in is at 2pm.
Waterford team to play Cork:
The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Cork in this Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship has been announced ⬇️— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) May 13, 2022
The match is live on RTE 2 and the RTE Player on Sunday, May 15 from 1.15pm with throw-in at 2pm.
Waterford 2/5
Cork 5/2
Draw 10/1
Waterford will feature in the popular Virgin Media One tourism series 'Are We There Yet' on Sunday, May 15 at 6pm. PIC: Virgin Media Player
