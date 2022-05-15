Search

15 May 2022

Waterford V Cork: Preview, team news and TV schedule

Waterford V Cork: Preview and TV schedule

Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

15 May 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

The Waterford senior hurlers go into Sunday's home clash against Cork with a win and a loss under their belt so far in the championship campaign. Liam Cahill's side overcame Tipperary in round one before they were narrowly defeated by Limerick in round two.

Cork were defeated twice in their opening championship fixtures. The Rebels were well beaten by Limerick in round one and Kieran Kingston's outfit were marginally defeated by Clare last time out.

The Déise will target a victory at Walsh Park on Sunday to all but secure their place in the All-Ireland phase of the Senior Hurling Championship. Throw-in is at 2pm.

TEAM NEWS

Waterford team to play Cork:

WHERE TO WATCH

The match is live on RTE 2 and the RTE Player on Sunday, May 15 from 1.15pm with throw-in at 2pm.

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

MATCH ODDS

Waterford 2/5

Cork 5/2

Draw 10/1

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media