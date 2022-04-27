GAA Under 20 Hurling Championship - Limerick V Waterford: Preview, team news and streaming details
Limerick and Waterford will go head to head in the hurling championship for the third time in five days when the two counties meet, this time in the Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship Semi-Final on Wednesday, April 27.
Limerick will have the home advantage when the sides clash in the TUS Gaelic Grounds, with throw-in at 7pm.
The Déise defeated Kerry on a scoreline of 2-26 to 1-12 to set up the tie with Limerick - who overcame Cork by six points to earn home advantage. Tipperary and Cork will contest the other semi-final.
The match will be live-streamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.
Waterford under-20 hurling team to play Limerick:
Waterford U20 Hurling Team to play Limerick tomorrow in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship Semi Final has been named ⬇️— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 26, 2022
Best of luck to all of the panel and management team!#deiseabú ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Zv4CRMSXNm
