GAA Minor Hurling Championship - Limerick V Waterford: Preview, team news and streaming details
Limerick and Waterford will go to battle once again in a Munster Hurling Championship fixture on Tuesday, April 26 when they meet in the Electric Ireland MHC Quarter-Final.
Limerick will have the home advantage when the two sides clash in Kilmallock, with throw-in at 6.30pm.
The Déise, who made last year's Munster MHC final but were defeated by Cork, lost both group fixtures to Tipperary and Clare this year.
The last Limerick-Waterford minor hurling meeting was in 2019 which saw the two teams finish level.
Waterford minor hurling team to play Limerick:
Waterford Minor Hurling Team to play Limerick tomorrow in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship Quarter Final has been named ⬇️— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 25, 2022
Best of luck to all of the panel and management team!#deiseabú ⚪ pic.twitter.com/fH6OtKQ7u4
The game will be live-streamed by Munster GAA. Click HERE for more details.
