The Déise dismantle Cork in league decider

Waterford hurlers earned their first Allianz Hurling Division 1 League title since 2015 after convincingly defeating Cork in Saturday's league final at Semple Stadium.

The Déise, who scored four goals - two in either half, won on a scoreline of 4-20 to 1-23. Man of the match Stephen Bennett (X2), Patrick Curran and Dessie Hutchinson hit the net to send their side to their fourth league title victory.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of @WaterfordGAA v @OfficialCorkGAA in The Division 1 Allianz Hurling League Final here ! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/101HXSlwmn April 2, 2022

After the game, Waterford manager Liam Cahill said that he wants his team to take the winning momentum into the forthcoming Championship.

“We set a target to get to at least a semi-final and we said if we got there we would make a real go of it. I’m glad that we met that milestone tonight, and the game will stand us in good stead ahead of the upcoming Championship.

“It’s a good start for us. We’re getting a real run with these players and they are starting to find their feet. It’s a good start tonight and we are really looking forward to the Championship.

“All judgements will be shelved until that comes.”

Waterford's Munster Championship campaign starts with a first-round clash against Tipperary at Walsh Park on Sunday, April 17.