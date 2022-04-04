The Déise dismantle Cork in league decider
Waterford hurlers earned their first Allianz Hurling Division 1 League title since 2015 after convincingly defeating Cork in Saturday's league final at Semple Stadium.
The Déise, who scored four goals - two in either half, won on a scoreline of 4-20 to 1-23. Man of the match Stephen Bennett (X2), Patrick Curran and Dessie Hutchinson hit the net to send their side to their fourth league title victory.
After the game, Waterford manager Liam Cahill said that he wants his team to take the winning momentum into the forthcoming Championship.
“We set a target to get to at least a semi-final and we said if we got there we would make a real go of it. I’m glad that we met that milestone tonight, and the game will stand us in good stead ahead of the upcoming Championship.
“It’s a good start for us. We’re getting a real run with these players and they are starting to find their feet. It’s a good start tonight and we are really looking forward to the Championship.
“All judgements will be shelved until that comes.”
Waterford's Munster Championship campaign starts with a first-round clash against Tipperary at Walsh Park on Sunday, April 17.
