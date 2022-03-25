Canning Hurleys to close its doors after 11 years of service

The well-acclaimed business Canning Hurleys will close its doors after 11 years of operation.

The company is run by the Canning family, based in Portumna, which saw Galway hurling icons Joe and Ollie Canning partake in managing the business that sold hurleys to hurlers throughout the country.

In a statement released by the Cannings on Thursday, they outlined the “ongoing and persistent ash dieback disease affecting most of our supply routes” which has forced their closure.

The statement, which was released on the Canning Hurleys Twitter, says:

“It is with deep regret that we wish to inform you that Canning Hurleys have been forced to close our business due to ongoing supply chain difficulties we are encountering. We are no longer in a position to produce the quality hurleys we have to date.

“We are experiencing serious supply chain issues in securing quality ash planks and the delivery of the same [and] supply chain breakdown with the number of ash planks we are able to secure to make our business viable.”

The statement continued: “As you know, quality is at the core of every Canning Hurley we produce. We cannot compromise the quality of our products to continue to meet demand with the current ash supply issues potentially due to worsen in the future.

“We also do not wish to pass on any compromised quality issues to you our customers as we value the positive relationships that we have built with all canning Hurley customers over the past 11 years.

The business thanked its staff, customers and suppliers for the past 11 years of functioning.

“It gave our staff and family great joy to see our canning hurleys being used from underage blitz's throughout the country right up to senior all Ireland hurling final day in Croke Park. It was our pleasure as a family to produce quality handmade hurley's for the hurling and camogie communities across Ireland and further afield. We hope that everyone can understand our situation and please know that it was a very difficult decision for us to make.”

Canning Hurleys will officially close on Thursday, March 31.