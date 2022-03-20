Waterford advance to league semi-finals despite Kilkenny defeat

Waterford sealed their place in the Division 1 Allianz National Hurling league semi-finals despite defeat to neighbours Kilkenny in their final regulation game in the campaing.

Kilkenny also made the last four after they ran out impressive six-point winners in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The Cats needed at least a draw to advance while Waterford were already assured of a spot in the semi-final lineout after going undefeated in Division 1B until today.

Waterford made a fast start and were 0-8 to 0-4 up at the end of the first quarter but Kilkenny showed enough class to come through.

Waterford's early lead arrived before Padraig Walsh then scored three quickfire points to get Kilkenny within a point of the Deise.

Cillian Buckley then netted the hosts opening goal on the back of good work by Walsh and David Blanchfield as Kilkenny took teh lead.

Brian Cody's side then led 1-10 to 0-11 at the change of ends and they coninued to make the running at the start of the second half.

Padraig Walsh was influential once more as he assisted Billy Ryan for the second Kilkenny goal and they maintained that lead until the end.

Austin Gleeson and Dessie Hutchinson kickstarted a Waterford rally but the sending off to DJ Foran soon stalled their momentum as Kilkenny saw out a result that sets up a league semi-final with Cork next weekend.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Padraig Walsh 0-5 (1 sideline), Alan Murphy 0-5 (4f), Billy Ryan 1-1, Cillian Buckley 1-0, Walter Walsh 0-3, Eoin Cody 0-2, Adrian Mullen, James Maher, John Donnelly, Cian Kenny, Eoin Murphy (f) all 0-1

Waterford- Austin Gleeson 0-7 (4f, 1’65), Neil Montgomery 0-3, Paraic Mahony 0-3 (3f), Dessie Hutchinson 0-2, Michael Kiely, Colin Dunford, Darragh Lyons, Carthach Daly, Conor Dalton, Jack Fagan all 0-1.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Mikey Carey, Richie Reid, David Blanchfield; Cian Kenny, Cillian Buckley; Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Adrian Mullen; Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan, Alan Murphy.

Subs: Eoin Cody for Adrian Mullen (42), James Maher for Cian Kenny (56), John Donnelly for Martin Keoghan (58).

WATERFORD: Billy Nolan; Cian Wadding, Iarlaith Daly, Shane McNulty; Jack Fagan, Tadhg de Búrca, Conor Dalton; Carthach Daly, Darragh Lyons; Neil Montgomery, Austin Gleeson, Pauric Mahony; Dessie Hutchinson, Michael Kiely, Colin Dunford.

Subs: DJ Foran for Pauric Mahony (ht), Shane Bennett for Michael Kiely (48), Kieran Bennett for Colin Dunford (53), Michael Harney for Cian Wadding (60), Michael Mahony for Darragh Lyons (65).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)