WATCH: Full highlights as Waterford go down to Kilkenny in epic encounter
Waterford are through to the Division 1 hurling league semi-finals despite going down to their first defeat in this campaign to Kilkenny.
Kilkenny's two goals proved the difference as they ran out 2-21 to 0-21 winners at Nowlan Park on Sunday.
Check out highlights from the game below:
