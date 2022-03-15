Young Waterford hurler named on Fitzgibbon Cup team of the year

A young Waterford hurler has been named among 15 remarkable performers from this season’s Higher Education hurling Championships in the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year.

This season’s performances once again demonstrated the outstanding talent and skill on offer in the Electric Ireland Higher Education Championships as UL claimed their seventh Fitzgibbon Cup with a last gasp victory over NUIG.

Abbeyside/Ballinacourty hurler Mikey Kiely helped UL to that victory and the Deise star was named at right-corner forward in the team of the year.

MTU Kerry gained promotion from the Electric Ireland Ryan cup after defeating Ulster University in the final.

Following their Fitzgibbon Cup success, the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2022 Hurling Team of the Year features six players from champions, UL, while beaten finalists NUIG have four representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists GMIT and IT Carlow have two representatives each. There is also one player from Electric Ireland Ryan Cup Champions, MTU Kerry, represented.

2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

Darach Fahy – GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway

Podge Delaney - IT Carlow, The Harps, Laois

TJ Brennan – UL, Clarinbridge, Galway

Jack Fitzpatrick, NUIG, Killimordaly, Galway

Cianán Fahy – GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway

Bryan O Mara – UL, Holycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary

Niall Brassil - IT Carlow, James Stephens, Kilkenny

Ciaran Connolly – UL, Loughmore/Casteleiney, Tipperary

Fionán Mackessy - MTU Kerry, St Brendan's, Kerry

Cian Lynch – NUIG, Patrickswell, Limerick

Gearóid O’Connor – UL, Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary

John Fleming – NUIG, Meelick Eyrecourt, Galway

Mikey Kiely - UL, Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford

Mark Rodgers - UL, Scariff, Clare

Evan Niland - NUIG, Clarinbridge, Galway

PICTURED: Mikey Kiely in action for UL

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to the players on their achievements throughout this season’s Championship and for being named on the Hurling Team of the Year. Following its absence in 2021, it was wonderful to watch the excellent standard of hurling on offer in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships. These players contributed to some fantastic moments for their 3rdlevel institutions over the last few months and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at a formal ceremony later in the year.”

Sarah Sharkey, Brand, PR and Sponsorship Manager, Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to announce the 2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year and are looking forward to being able to recognise these players’ outstanding performances at the annual Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Awards Ceremony which will take place later this year. 2022 was another exceptional season and it’s a pleasure to be able to continue our support of these Championships and players.”

This year’s Electric Ireland’s #FirstClassRivals campaign celebrated the unexpected alliances that were formed by County rivals coming together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles in the GAA.

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year will be unveiled on Monday, March 21, with the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year announced on April 4. These awards will acknowledge one outstanding performance from this year’s Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup Championships.