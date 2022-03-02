Waterford kids invited to design new county training jersey
After the huge success of the inaugural competition last year, Waterford GAA has returned with a competition for Primary School children to design a training jersey for Waterford GAA teams in 2022.
"Together with Azzurri we in Déise Óg are running a competition to have a young Waterford GAA supporter design a Waterford GAA Training Jersey for 2022. This year's winner will once again have their jersey design put into production and for sale by Azzurri.
"To enter simply print off the attached blank template, go to work on your own design and submit to us by Friday, March 18. All entries to be emailed to eoin.breathnach.gm.waterford@gaa.ie."
The winning design will become a Waterford training jersey that will be on sale to the public from mid-April 2022. Plus the lucky winner will get the very first jersey made to keep for themselves.
Be sure to enter this great competition to be in with a chance of your design being worn by Waterford GAA supporters in 2022.
The competition is open to anyone aged 13 and younger. Entries to be sent by email to Games Manager Eoin Breathnach at eoin.breathnach.gm.waterford@gaa.ie.
Winners will be announced the week after Easter and the winner will get to present their design to the team in Azzurri.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.