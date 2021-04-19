Hook Lighthouse 'overjoyed' to be welcoming back visitors as reopening date announced

The 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 1, following its closure due to Covid-19.

The iconic Hook Lighthouse is the most popular tourist attraction in Wexford and the team at the lighthouse have taken carefully measured steps to re-open in a safe manner.

The Wexford attraction will open for weekends only (including bank holidays) from 10am until 5pm until the current Covid restrictions allow for guided tours of the medieval lighthouse tower and the Hook Lighthouse gift shop to reopen.

Due to current restriction levels visitors will be able to access the grounds of the beautiful lighthouse, however, tours will be unavailable. The facilities at the lighthouse will be open, such as parking and bathroom facilities.

The Hook Lighthouse Café and The Seahorse will be serving a takeaway menu of hot drinks, sandwiches, soups, chowder and snacks, and in addition the outdoor dining options The Seahorse and Hook BBQ Station will be open once the weather permits.

“We are overjoyed to be able to get back to doing what we do best and we are very much looking forward to welcoming back visitors to the beautiful Hook Lighthouse from May 1," Lighthouse manager Lorraine Waters says.

"We are asking all of our visitors to help us to help them and to keep in mind all social distance guidelines while onsite. We want to assure all of our visitors that we have taken every step possible to ensure a safe environment for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming visitors old and new to the site of the oldest original operating lighthouse in the world.”