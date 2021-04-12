Excitement building ahead of Waterford's Lismore Towers and Tales Festival

Lismore Castle provides the magical backdrop to the 2021 children’s book festival Towers and Tales, which will all take place online on April 30 and May 1.

The team behind the celebration of children’s literature and illustration has a fun-filled programme of engaging opportunities for young readers everywhere.

Launching the 2021 programme, the festival’s artistic directors Niamh Sharkey and Elaina Ryan said: “We are proud that this year’s programme will celebrate some of the best authors and illustrators Ireland has to offer. Brilliant, memorable experiences for children are still at the heart of what we do, and we hope to bring some of the magic of Lismore Castle and town into homes all over Ireland and beyond.”

Award-winning novelist Professor Sarah Moore Fitzgerald will be hosting an interactive online workshop titled Ten Top Strategies For Fostering Your Creativity.

“Everyone has the creative talent, even the people who say they don’t. And becoming more creative is a great way to support your wellbeing, your engagement, your academic life and your confidence. It’s probably especially important for us to keep our creative spirits up during the covid19 restrictions," she said.

Multi-award winning children’s writer Sarah Webb and author and illustrator Alan Nolan will host a fun-filled online exploration workshop for all of the family with Mini Beast Trail – A Family Nature Adventure. Participants will be directed on how to go on their own family beast safari and will also learn some magnificent mini-beast facts plus will showcase how to draw a beard full of minibeasts.

Award-winning illustrator Tarsila Krüse will take the festivalgoers on a drawing journey through their favourite theme or topic and prompted by the pages of her book My Little Album of Dublin. The result will be an eight-page Little Album of Your Own created by each participant to keep.

Máire Zepf is calling all young readers to join her on a magic carpet storytelling journey. This interactive Irish language event will set out an opportunity to listen to the story of Maire’s book Rita agus an Lampa Draíochta, along with a chance to learn some magic words and enjoy taking part in a creative task.

The chance to create a map of adventure is also on the cards for the Draw A Map with Scout workshop with Children’s Book of the Year winner Jennifer Farrelly. Those aged between five and 10 are encouraged to join in an opportunity to create their own maps and bring Scout on a new adventure visiting a treasure island with mountains, volcanos and even a skull cave.

A host of events for the lucky boys and girls in schools across County Waterford are also on offer as all of the authors and illustrators will host a full day of events online on April 30. Schools can register for an opportunity to join these events when full details land in their school in April via email or post.

The festival’s wonderful Book-Gifting Programme will also take place during the festival with two lucky schools in Waterford having the chance to win a brand new school library courtesy of the festival and Waterford City and County Library Service.

Each year the festival donates a library of books to a school in Waterford supported by public donations. The 2021 library, which is currently up for grabs, is to the value of €1250 per school. Schools can find more details on how to be in with a chance to win a new library on the festival website.

Tickets for the 2021 festival are now available at www.towersandtales.ie.