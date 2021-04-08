Waterford's Mount Congreve Gardens 'really looking forward to welcoming friends old and new'

The much-anticipated date for the reopening of the spectacular Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford can now be unveiled as April 29.

The gardens will reopen four days per week from 10am to 5.30pm with the last entry at 4pm from Thursday to Sunday inclusive, and it will open for all of the summer bank holidays.

In order to ensure the safety of all staff members and the health and safety of visitors, all visitors must pre-book a ticket to access the gardens in advance at www.mountcongreve.com as a limited number of tickets will be available for each day.

Estate Manager Ray Sinnott says: “We all recognise that this lockdown has been the most difficult and we have been really anticipating the reopening of Mount Congreve Gardens this spring in order to bring some much-needed joy and colour to all of our lives, and we are now delighted to be in a position to welcome back visitors from Thursday, April 29.

"We have been working hard to ensure that all safety parameters are in place ahead of reopening and to ensure that these beautiful gardens are looking as spectacular as always. We are really looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to the gardens.”

The outdoor cafe and shop will be open for takeaway teas and coffees, snacks and sandwiches, with a strict queuing system will be in place. For the moment, access from the Waterford Greenway gate will be unavailable.