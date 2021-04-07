Waterford's Lismore Castle Arts welcoming applications from artists for Stable Studio

Lismore Castle Arts is welcoming applications from artists for its Stable Studio.

The studio is available for free with mentoring and support from Lismore Castle Arts.

Each award will also include a stipend of €400.

The studios are available for one month periods throughout 2021: June 1-28, July 1-30 and August 2-31. These dates may be subject to change depending on Government restrictions.

To register your interest, send a letter and supporting documents to Lismore Castle Arts by May 7 by emailing gallery@ lismorecastlearts.ie.

Supporting materials may include a CV, PDF of examples of work and links to video hosting websites.

Note, the studio does not have access to Wi-Fi, but artists can use Wi-Fi and office systems in Lismore Castle Arts.