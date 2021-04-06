Waterford player just one number away from winning lotto top prize

A National Lotter Daily Million's player in Tramore, County Waterford has won €10,000 after matching five numbers and the bonus ball in Monday's 2pm draw.

The ticket holder was just one number shy of winning the €1 million top prize in the Bank Holiday Monday afternoon draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in Cove Stores in Newtown, Tramore, County Waterford.

The winning Daily Million numbers were 02, 06, 17, 20, 22, 23 and the bonus was 30.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and cost €1 per play.