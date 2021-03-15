Community on Waterford border planning 'visually stunning' event for St Patrick's Day

The community of Araglen on the Tipperary/Cork/Waterford will illuminate Doon Waterfall for St Patrick's Day.

The community's pre-recorded show includes Irish dancing, music and song, and will air on the Lighting the Doons' social media on St Patrick's Day at 8pm.

"The show also includes pictures from lockdown and video greetings from all over the world. It is a visually stunning piece of work," organisers say.