Waterford City and County Council offering 'unique spectacle' at bridge for St Patrick's Day

Waterford City and County Council is pleased to announce that as part of St Patrick’s Day 2021 the Thomas Francis Meagher Bypass Bridge will go green.

In association with Kilkenny County Council, with the cooperation and of Celtic Roads Group, Transport Infrastructure for Ireland and Southlink, supported by Fáilte Ireland and produced by Everyevent and Production Services Ireland Ltd, the greening of this signature piece of modern infrastructure will take place from March 13-21 to mark our national public holiday.

"Although public health guidelines are still in place and must be adhered to, we are proud to offer a unique spectacle that will demonstrate our community resilience and unwavering pride at a time when both have been tested to the limit. Images and footage will be captured and made available to those beyond the 5km radius specified in current level 5 restrictions," a Waterford City and County Council spokesperson said.

"Pedestrian access to the bridge is restricted and security will be in place. Pedestrians are advised that the spectacle will be visible from distance and from multiple viewing points while taking an evening stroll on a number of routes including the Waterford Greenway. Congregations are not permitted at this time and spectators are advised to view in passing only or by car where occupants remain within their vehicle.

"Please remember to abide by national Covid-19 health guidelines at all times. Please remember to be safe and be seen on the road at night. Pedestrian access to the Thomas Francis Meagher Bridge and N25 is not permitted."