Waterford set to host Ireland’s largest virtual St Patrick’s Day parade

Waterford is calling on the Déise clan, at home and abroad, to make St Patrick’s Day 2021 a date to be remembered for how we came together online to show how proud we are of our city and county.

A re-imagined festival, where the theme is green, will exhibit the vibrancy and resilience of Waterford in these the strangest of times.

Mayor of Waterford Cllr Damien Geoghegan said: “I need the people of Waterford to get behind our 2021 St Patrick’s Day events. There are so many ways to get involved. Host your own parade at home and upload it to our dedicated Facebook page.

"Share the images of our stunning landmark buildings across Waterford City and County as they are flooded in green lighting.

"Write a memorable short story and most importantly connect with Waterford people online. Let’s make St Patrick’s Day 2021 a week-long event and every bit as spectacular and full of family fun as ever it was before.”

Waterford is to be the host to Ireland’s largest virtual St Patrick’s Day parade. Over the coming weeks, Waterford City and County Council is asking the community to plan a parade at home or in your garden, all within the current restrictions.

Dress up and parade around your garden, your street, your green and record a short video to upload to a dedicated Facebook group page.

Waterford needs you, the community, to play your part in bringing to life the annual parade with all your heart and soul.

Watch out across Waterford as our landmark buildings go green in the lead up to St Patrick’s Day.

The Waterford City parade route will be flooded in green lighting on and before St Patrick’s Day, as will many of our iconic buildings across Waterford County. The Waterford Goes Green StoryMap will be available online with details of each of the buildings, creating a piece of digital social history.

A short story competition will be open to children aged 6-18 (three age categories) and children and young people are asked to compose a short story of no more than 500 words beginning with the sentence: 'I will never forget what happened on St Patrick’s Day…”

More details on this exciting project will be available on www.waterfordcouncil.ie and the Waterford St Patrick's Day Facebook page. You can also email stpatricksdayparadewaterford@gmail.com.

Waterford City and County Council would like to acknowledge and thank Fáilte Ireland for the support received for St Patrick’s Day 2021.