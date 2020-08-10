DEADLINE DAY: Last chance for Dungarvan Road lotto player to claim windfall

The National Lottery has today issued a final appeal to all of its Lotto players, especially those in Tipperary, to check their tickets urgently as there are just hours left to claim a €70,725 prize from February 8.

The winning quick pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel and they were one of two winners of the shared Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €141,450.

The winning numbers for the draw were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the Bonus was 03.

“The deadline for this prize is today at 5.30 pm so if this Tipperary player does find their winning ticket before then, we urge them to contact our prize claims team immediately on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize," a National Lottery spokesperson says.





