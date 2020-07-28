WATCH: Conor McGregor to be the next Galactico? Well, he's been invited to Real Madrid training...

Is Conor McGregor set to be Real Madrid's latest high-profile acquisition in the transfer market? Probably not.

Nevertheless the Irish MMA star has bagged himself an invitation to train with Real Madrid after he posted some clips of his silky left peg on Instagram over the weekend.

McGregor has a history of mixing with some of the world's top sport stars in the past, and it looks like Spain international and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is the latest the controversial Irishman has befriended.

So much so, Ramos replied to McGregor's post and even invited him to train with the Real Madrid squad.

And it looks as though McGregor is going to take Ramos up on his offer the next time he's in Madrid, saying he would be "honoured" by the opportunity.

We won't be holding our breath for a contract offer anytime soon, but as McGregor has proved in the past - anything is possible.