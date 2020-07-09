New interactive outdoor escape game coming to Waterford

A new interactive outdoor escape experience is coming to Waterford on Saturday, August 15.

The Big Escape Live has been created so that hundreds can play the GPS activated game while still following social distancing rules.

The event in Waterford will see groups of up to six people playing against each other with a leaderboard updated in real time giving those taking part a competitive edge.

The gaming experience sees the city turned into a giant playground with teams solving puzzles, cracking codes and completing challenges to take down Big Al’s casino in a classic heist.

“We’re excited to bring the game to Waterford. There’s a flexible start time from 6 Hanover Street giving people the opportunity to play at different times. But as teams navigate the streets together, they’ll be near to each other which will hopefully create a buzz around the city, especially if they’re playing in fancy dress which is optional. Teams can choose when they play the game as tickets are valid for six months but after being locked in for so long, we wanted to try and create a fun and safe outdoor atmosphere for people to enjoy," said Mark French from The Big Escape Live.

The live event takes place on August 15 with teams encouraged to play between 10am and 2pm.

Tickets cost €48 per team (a maximum of six people) with kids playing for free and can be booked online.