Waterford gym cancel all classes over coronavirus

A Waterford gym has cancelled all live classes over the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a series of shutdown measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland this Thursday.

"In light of the Government announcement today, and the escalation of the precautionary measures being implemented against coronavirus, we have decided to cancel all live classes from tomorrow, Friday 13 until Sunday, March 29," Goldstone Fitness wrote on Facebook.

"If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, we kindly ask that you refrain from attending the gym and seek advice from your GP. We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation as we work together during this period."