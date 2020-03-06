Waterford Libraries receive €30,000 sensory facilities funding boost

Waterford Libraries is set to receive an extra €15,680 in grant aid for the installation of new sensory equipment across its branches.

The is in addition to the 2019 approved funding of €15,680 for the installation of two Tovertafel magic tables in Dungarvan and Lismore.

Tovertafels are unique pieces of equipment where, through the projection of light and shapes onto a flat surface, children and adults with sensory additional needs are enabled and encouraged to interact and enjoy the experience.

“I am very aware of the struggles some people face living with autism or learning differences. I want these people and their families to see our libraries as a safe and welcoming space for them, somewhere they can have fun in and learn," announced Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

Waterford Libraries will install the magic table in Dungarvan in April and this will be followed by the installation in Lismore as part of the extension of the My Open Library. The additional funding will also allow tables to be installed in both the Central Library in Waterford city and Tramore Library.

“We are delighted to receive this additional funding, which will help us to open up our libraries even more to an even broader range of people including carers, people living with dementia and autism, and those with other learning issues. We believe that our public libraries should be open to and relevant to everyone and any services or equipment that help make this happen, who are very welcome," Waterford county librarian Jane Cantwell added.