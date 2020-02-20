Tipperary grandmother set for second Winning Streak fortune in less than four months

A grandmother from County Tipperary will star on the National Lottery's Winning Streak on RTÉ One this Saturday, less than four months after she won €40,000 during her first outing on the TV game show.

Ann Skeffington from Cashel, County Tipperary, won a cool €40,000 back on November 16 last.

Originally from Athy in County Kildare, Ann is married to Jim for the past 47 years and the couple sat down together on Saturday to watch Winning Streak. “I had only sat down to watch the show as I forgot it was back that night (Winning Streak was on a two-week scheduled break) and straight away an ad break started," she says.

"When it came back on air, Marty [Whelan] and Sinead [Kennedy] were drawing the names from the drum. I said to Jim: ‘I remember that chair’ and I was pointing to the chair I sat in back in November. All of a sudden, Sinead Kennedy called out my name. ‘What did she say?’, I shouted at Jim. I couldn’t believe my ears. I still can’t believe it. It’s such incredible luck and I’m really looking forward to my second run out on the show."

Ann and Jim have three adult children (Padraig, Sean and Siobhan) and they have 10 grandchildren aged from five to 22. Most of the grandchildren will join other members of the family and friends in RTÉ to support Ann this Saturday.

Ann says that she did treat her own kids and grandchildren at Christmas but still hasn’t decided what to do with most of her €40,000 winnings from November.

“Getting on Winning Streak for a second time is a rarity, and there has even been one person who went on Winning Streak three times, but for most of this tiny cohort of lucky Winning Streak players there are years between their appearances," says a National Lottery spokesperson.

"Ann Skeffington bucks this trend as she will celebrate her appearance on the show this weekend, just four months after first appearing on the RTÉ One programme. Due to the Christmas break and scheduled breaks in the TV game show, there have only been seven shows since her first Winning Streak appearance, so this is unprecedented in all 30 years of Winning Streak. We wish her and the four other players all the best of luck on the night."