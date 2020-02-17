Hurling-mad Kilkenny farmer lands fortune on RTÉ's Winning Streak

A farmer from County Kilkenny won a tidy €26,000 when he appeared on the National Lottery TV game show Winning Streak on RTÉ One last Saturday.

Denis Cassin from Inistioge, County Kilkenny, was thrilled with his haul on the show.

It was a couple of weeks back and on the same day he had just arrived home from his granddaughter’s christening when his phone rang with an excited relative informing him his name came out of the Winning Streak drum to appear on the next show. Denis could hardly believe it and he immediately switched on RTE One to confirm the good news.

Denis was buzzing about his Winning Streak appearance and relished the day out with his family. He has been married Nora for the past 43 years and the couple have three adult children - Donncha, Kathleen and Mairead – all of whom cheered him on from the audience. In tow were their children, Denis’ beloved grandchildren, five of whom were in the audience.

Born and reared in Inistioge, Denis works on the family farm alongside his son Donncha. He is a mixed farmer, with sucklers and who breeds sheep.

Denis is hurling-mad and is a big Kilkenny GAA fan. By all accounts he was a nifty centre half-back for the local side Rower-Inistioge GAA.

With his Winning Streak winnings, he hasn’t made any firm plans but says that a sun holiday with Nora is on the cards and that he will certainly treat his grandchildren.