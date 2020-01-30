Waterford holiday park development given the green light

Waterford City and County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a holiday park development.

Bayview Caravan and Camping Park, which is adjacent to the Gold Coast Golf Resort, is set to be expanded.

The development will consist of 27 new mobile home units, a vehicular and pedestrian entrance from the proposed extension into the existing Gold Coast Holiday Complex, and a vehicular entrance into the existing Bayview Camping Park along with all associated site works at Ballynalahessery, South Ballinacourty, Dungarvan.

