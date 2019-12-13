Heavenly weekend breakfast for all the family

Hello and welcome to all about food.

This week we return to my favourite meal time; breakfast! I am always surprised by the amount of letters and emails I receive regarding breakfast recipes. I think for many, breakfast, particularly at the weekend, is a precious time and can redeem all those rushed or skipped breakfasts during the week.

For those of you who have not discovered the joys of a lazy Saturday breakfast or brunch I highly recommend it becomes a family tradition. Of course, breakfast like other meal times, should not be about trying to cook several things at once, that’s why I like to serve up everything from the one pan. Simple and tasty!

Heavenly bacon and eggs

(Serves 4 +)

Olive oil

1 large onion, finely diced

4 bacon rashers, cubed

4 tablespoons of breadcrumbs

4 large free range eggs

250ml of milk

170g of ricotta

salt and black pepper

* Preheat the oven to 200ºc. Sit a heavy based oven proof frying pan (I use my cast iron pan for this), over a medium heat. Add the olive oil, onion and bacon and gently cook until the onion are soft and translucent. Remove from the heat, tip the bacon and onion on to a plate and set aside. Sprinkle the bread cumbs over the base of the pan and sprinkle the bacon and onion on top.

* In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and milk, stir in the ricotta and season with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the breadcrumbs and bacon and bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until the eggs are set and lightly golden.

Visit www.gingergirl.ie for more recipes.