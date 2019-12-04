Want to join 'inspired' Waterford woman working for Jameson in Indonesia?

Irish Distillers, the makers of some of the world’s most enjoyed whiskeys and Ireland’s leading supplier of spirits and wines, is looking for Waterford graduates with "serious character" to join the 2020/21 Jameson International Graduate Programme.

Now in its 28th year, the Jameson International Graduate Programme provides graduates with the opportunity to work with a world-renowned Irish brand in one of over 50 countries across the world. With a global support network, the programme empowers graduates to develop the necessary skills required to progress their career, while contributing to the global Irish whiskey success story.

Jameson is looking for applicants from Waterford to follow in the footsteps of Paula Phelan from the city, who is working as a brand ambassador in Indonesia.

“I am still quite new to the role but a highlight for me has to be meeting so many great people and attending some cool events," says Paula.

"The people in Indonesia are so friendly and welcoming, and it’s been great getting to know everybody. To represent an iconic brand like Jameson is a great opportunity. Starting off my career on the programme, it’s inspiring to see the post-programme opportunities in sales, marketing and digital for Jameson brand ambassadors with many programme alumni going on to have long and successful careers within Irish Distillers and the wider Pernod Ricard family," she adds.

Jameson is the number one Irish whiskey in the world, with sales of 7.7 million cases last year and double or triple-digit growth in more than 70 markets across the world. It is fast becoming a truly global brand, with strong sales in emerging markets like Nigeria, India, Mexico and Brazil. The growth of the Jameson International Graduate Programme mirrors that of Jameson, therefore it is looking to recruit brand ambassadors for emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Graduates are based across all five continents, and in the past three years the programme has grown significantly in Africa, Asia and Latin America with brand ambassadors now based in countries such as Cameroon, Peru, Mexico and Malaysia. To date, almost 400 graduates have completed the Jameson International Graduate Programme since it was established in 1991. Alumni have progressed to global internal roles at Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard and externally across various sectors.

Applications for the 2020/21 Jameson International Graduate Programme are now open and will close on January 15, 2020, at 1pm. Applicants should visit jamesongraduateprogramme.com for more information.