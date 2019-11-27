Fantastic Waterford Film Festival draws crowds from America and across Europe

The 13th Waterford Film Festival closed on Sunday to a packed house in Central Arts.

Fifty-five national and international films screened over three days and 40 screenwriter finalists were presented with certificates on the last day of the annual event.

Filmmakers, writers and guests came from across the country, as well as from the UK, Germany, Denmark and the USA to attend.

The festival was also honoured to have the Mayor of the Metropolitan District Cllr. Breda Brennan attend and speak on the opening night.

Others events included the Dublin Arabic Film Festival on tour. Acclaimed filmmaker Zahara Moufid, who founded the Dublin Arabic Film Festival, along with Oscar nominated director Jim Sheridan, spoke at the Waterford Film Festival on Arabic filmmaking. Moufid gave an insight to her film festival and her career.

During this event, her latest short film Pappy was screened, which was written by Mary D'Arcy and directed by Moufid.

Arabic film 50,000 Photographs by Abduljalil Al-Nasser was also enjoyed by all.

On the last day of the festival, certificates were presented to the finalists. The overall winners for films and screenplays were presented with beautiful Waterford Crystal trophies.

The overall winner for Best Short Film went to The Vasectomy Doctor, directed by Paul Webster and produced by Ronan Cassidy.

Runners up for Best Short Film went to A R E T H A, directed by Dave Thomas and produced by Jason Forde.

The overall winner of the screenplay competition went to Next of Kin by Dean Marriott.

The runner up award for Best Short Screenplay went to Vinnies Tale by Tommy Nicholson

Each evening,the filmmakers, festival and Central Arts team had post screening meet ups and drinks in Revolution Waterford.

“From everyone at the festival, we would like to again thank all of the filmmakers, writers who entered, and all the selected filmmakers and writers for giving us the opportunity to review so many amazing projects. Congratulations again to all of the winners and finalists,” organisers said.

“We would again like to thank all of our sponsors for their very much appreciated support and contribution towards the Festival's success. Lastly, we would like to thank the fantastic team in Central Arts. We look forward to working with them again for the 2020 festival.”

See more photos later this week on www.waterfordfilmfestival.net.