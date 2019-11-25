RECIPE: Simple but spectacular Christmas cake for Waterford families

Welcome to all about food.

I must say, I would happily put up our Christmas tree now but I think my husband would strongly object I’m so in love with Christmas that my two young daughters (aged seven and nine) have told me that they think I get even more excited than they do and I think they might be right. Happy baking!

It seems that most of us are moving away from the larger Christmas cakes, which is probably not a big surprise with the increase of availability for festive treats and the smaller family size, amongst other factors, at play.

In my own family, only one of my daughters and I actually like Christmas cake – I love a small slice with an espresso on Christmas morning; stealing a few moments to collect my thoughts before Christmas dinner preparation gets underway. This recipe is one I have altered to suit my own taste. Like you, I want some tradition with a little twist.

Do note that this cake is so full of flavour that you can wait until a few days before Christmas to make it. Simply wrap up the cooled cake and store in an air-tight container until you can resist it no more!

Festive loaf cake

150g raisins

50g dried cranberries or dried sour cherries

50g dried apricots, chopped

100g dried figs, chopped

1 orange, zested and juiced

Zest of one lemon

250ml brandy

115g butter, plus extra melted for the tin

115g muscovado sugar

4 large eggs, beaten

120g of self-raising flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

60g bread crumbs

150g dark chocolate chips

80g chopped pecans and hazelnuts

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Icing sugar, to serve

* Tip the fruit into a bowl with the orange juice and zest and 150ml of the brandy. Stir well, then leave at room temperature for 2 hours for the fruit to plump up.

* Heat your oven to 150˚c fan. Brush a 900g loaf tin with the melted butter and line with baking parchment. Beat the muscovado sugar and butter until light and fluffy, add the eggs one at a time. Mix in the fruit, chocolate and the rest of the ingredients except for the remaining brandy and icing sugar. Spoon the mixture into the loaf tin and bake for 1 hour 15 mins to 1 hr 30 mins or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove from the oven and immediately pour over the remaining brandy. Leave to completely cool before storing. Before serving, dust liberally with icing sugar.