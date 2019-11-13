Big day for Waterford girls at Tower Hotel on Saturday

Two Waterford students took part in the city final of the Lions Club Youth Ambassador interviews this week.

Fifth year Presentation Secondary School students Ebere Edeh and Egle Urbonaite were judged on the contribution they make to their local community. They will attend the Lions Club lunch in the Tower Hotel on Saturday, where the overall winner will be announced.

Sixth year student Grace Malone also represented the school at the city final of the Rotary Youth Leadership Development interviews on Monday, having come through the school heat. Although Grace was piped at the post, she did both herself and her school proud as she was judged on the leadership qualities displayed through involvement in extra-curricular activities.

