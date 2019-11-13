Waterford students 'break box office records' at Forum

A Waterford school held its inaugural annual bingo night at the Forum this month.

The event was a fundraiser for this year’s Presentation Secondary School transition year musical Hairspray.

“Staff at the Forum were so overwhelmed by the number of people attending that they had to hire extra personnel for the night," a school spokesperson said.

"It seems that our transition years have broken all their box office records. We are very lucky to have so much support from our very wide school community and to have such a wonderful and hardworking group of students."