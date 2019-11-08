NOMINATE: Who is Waterford’s Person of the Year 2019?

WaterfordLive.ie has launched its inaugural search for Waterford’s Person of the Year 2019.

Life is local, and we want to acknowledge the city and county’s stalwarts who have been making a difference to their communities throughout the year.

From local campaigners, carers, charity workers and volunteers to business people, sports stars and every ordinary but inspirational local in between, who is Waterford’s Person of the Year 2019?

Nominate Waterford’s Person of the Year 2019 by commenting under this Facebook post, direct messaging us or emailing news@waterfordlive.ie.

A poll with all of the nominees will go live on WaterfordLive.ie, where we’ll crown a winner in the coming weeks.