Explosive smash hit show coming to Theatre Royal Waterford

Having received rave reviews and standing ovations wherever it plays, CLASS by Iseult Golden and David Horan, presented by Verdant Productions, is going on tour across Ireland due to phenomenal demand.

Written and directed by Iseult Golden and David Horan, CLASS will be at the Theatre Royal in Waterford on November 5.

The cast features Stephen Jones (Maz and Bricks, Stones in his Pockets, I, Keano, Dublin Oldschool, From Eden, Ripper Street, Damo & Ivor, Love/Hate) as Brian Costello, Sarah Morris as Donna Costello (Best Actress at The Irish Times Theatre Awards for The Lost O'Casey, Tina's Idea of Fun, The Bells Of, Lady Play) and Will O'Connell as Ray McCafferty (Amnon and Tamar, A Season in Hell, No Worst There Is None Swansong, Life Is A Dream, Julius Caesar).

A parent-teacher meeting goes very wrong in CLASS, a new play about learning difficulties in school, in life, wherever.

Brian and Donna’s son is nine-years-old and he’s struggling. That’s according to his teacher, who says he should see a psychologist. But Brian and Donna – recently separated – never liked school, never liked teachers.

So are they going to trust this one? And should they?

CLASS is an explosive triple confrontation in a classroom over learning difficulties, love and entitlement. Funny, heartbreaking and beautifully observed, with rave reviews and a sold-out run at the Abbey Theatre, CLASS is new Irish writing at its finest.

CLASS was the hit of the Dublin Theatre Festival 2017, before being invited to play on the Peacock Stage at the Abbey Theatre in January 2018. It transferred to the Galway International Arts Festival and the Traverse Edinburgh Fringe in the Summer of 2018, where it was an Edinburgh Fringe First Winner. The show always gets an extraordinary response from both audiences and critics alike, and sold out before opening in both Dublin and Galway.

Starting in Waterford on November 5, CLASS will commence a full nationwide tour, with dates announced for Portlaoise, Virginia, Carlow, Belfast, Drogheda, Navan and Naas along with a host of Dublin dates including Ballymun, Dún Laoghaire, Tallaght and Blanchardstown.

Nationwide tour dates

November 5: Theatre Royal Waterford

November 7: Dunamaise, Portlaoise

November 8: Ramor Theatre, Virginia

November 9: Visual, Carlow

November 12-13: The Mac, Belfast

November 14: Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda

November 15: Solstice Arts Centre, Navan

November 16: Moat Theatre, Naas

November 20: Axis, Ballymun

November 21-23: Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

November 26-28: Civic, Tallaght

November 29 -30: Draiocht, Blanchardstown

Tickets on sale now. See local venues for booking details. Visit www.verdant.ie.